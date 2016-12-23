Enter Masdar’s 2017 Engage Global Social Media Competition: Technology for a Sustainable Future

You could be honored as Masdar’s guest VIP blogger and win an all-expense-paid trip to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in mid-January, 2017. To enter Masdar’s Engage blogging contest, you’ll need to write a blog post or create a video or a multimedia presentation.

Eligibility: The 2017 Engage Global Social Media Competition is open to all citizens across the globe 18 years of age or older. The winner will be flown to Abu Dhabi, with airfare, ground transportation within Abu Dhabi and accommodation paid by Masdar. The winner will be Masdar’s guest VIP Social Media Influencer during http://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/, 15-19 January 2017.

Contest Deadline: Submissions must be entered by Tuesday, January 3, 2017at the end of the day, Eastern Standard Time (EST, 11:59:59 p.m.).Voting on all submissions will be permitted until Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12 Midnight EST.

Assignment: Please answer the following question in one of the formats explained below:

“Masdar’s Global GenZ Sustainability Survey, launched at COP22, revealed much insight into young citizens’ perspective: they see climate change as the biggest threat over the next decade. In your view, what will be the most important technological development over the next 10 years that will have the greatest impact in reducing climate change risks?

Contributors may submit one of the following:

1) a video explaining your point of view, no longer than 3 minutes; please include a 100-word summary- (post on YouTube and provide the URL to Masdar) – OR –

2) a multi-media presentation, which can include video clips, photos, charts, animation, or other features that get your views across; please include a 100-word summary- (post on your preferred platform and provide the URL to Masdar) – OR –

3) a 500- to 700-word written blog that articulates your ideas (cross-post on your blog and send the URL to Masdar, or send in MS Word to press@masdar.ae)

Guidelines to submitting the winning post: This year’s Engage competition is about how participants want to see changes in the world and their local communities by 2026; and Masdar wants to hear citizens’ perspectives on how society can embark on a path towards a low-carbon economy. And this year, Masdar is welcoming suggestions in the format of participants’ choosing.

Potential solutions could include ideas of sustainable development, investments in clean technologies such as renewables, or policy initiatives that participants believe must be emphasized in order to move towards a more low-carbon society; contributors are also encouraged to share how they think such changes could create impact within their local communities by 2026.

According to Masdar’s recent Global Youth Survey, which compiled interviews of over 4,700 citizens, many respondents say climate change will be biggest threat to the world over the next 10 years – ahead of the global economy and threats of terrorism. The survey also revealed that young people want to be proactive in finding solutions to climate change. And remarkably, young people in “frontier” or “emerging” economies – many of which are experiencing the effects of climate change now – express the strongest commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

This year, Masdar welcomes participants to join this important discussion in the format of their choosing. Digital content, videos and written submissions are all welcome. The winning contribution will provide a clear understanding of society’s sustainability challenges, offer unique solutions and present their ideas in a style that will be both engaging and persuasive.

To Enter:

1. Create your submission, post it, and post a link (as in a YouTube or blog URL) within the comments section of the 2017 Masdar Engage Contest page (if you are unsure of where to post, or in the case of written submissions you do not have a blog, you may send submissions to press@masdar.ae).

2. We encourage you share your contributions on all social media channels, using the hashtag #WorldIn2026. It is also recommended to share your social media posts related to your submitted content on Masdar’s Thunderclap platform.

IMPORTANT:Leave a comment on the 2017 Masdar Engage Contest page with a link to your post AND do not forget to mention the 2017 Masdar Engage Blogging Contest within your submission and the platforms on which you are sharing your content.

3.Qualifying content will be posted on the Masdar web site. Limit one (1) entry per person.

4. Winning Selection: A judging panel will review qualifying entries and will weigh: a) the overall quality of the submission, b) the number of votes for the post on the Masdar Engage website; c) and the number of Tweets, Facebook “Likes” and “Shares” through social channels (on both Masdar and the writer’s websites). Voting will continue until January 7, 2017.

5. Prize: One winner will be selected for a paid trip to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week during mid-January 2017, will be honored as Masdar’s VIP Social Media Influencer throughout Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and will post regular updates during the event. The winner may also be asked to participate in an event during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The winner must be able to arrive in Abu Dhabi in time for the opening ceremony on Monday, 16 January 2017, and must be able to stay in Abu Dhabi through 19 or 20 January 2017.

6. Prize Restrictions: Winners are subject to verification, including verification of age. If the winner resides within a 100-mile radius of Abu Dhabi, ground transportation may be provided in lieu of air transportation. Winners are responsible for having valid travel documents, including a passport. Employees of Masdar, its partners and subsidiaries are not eligible for Masdar’s Engage blogging contest.

7. Entry Requirements: Submissions must be the original work of the entrant; may not have been used previously for public display; must be suitable for publication; may not be promotional endorsements for brands or companies; and may not contain any copyrighted works owned by other parties. Entries will be reviewed for compliance with these rules before being published and/or judged. Masdar makes the final determination as to what entries are eligible.

8. Commercial Use of Entries: Submission of an entry grants Masdar the unconditional, irrevocable, worldwide right to publish, use, edit and/or modify such entry in any way, in any and all media, without limitation, and without consideration to the entrant, winning or not.