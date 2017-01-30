California To Vote On Leaving The U.S.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“You know what would make America better? If California would just fall into the sea.”

I received this insight when I asked for questions after a Tulsa Oklahoma Rotary Club presentation on how businesses were making money going green.

That comment is not unusual. Over the years working across America’s Heartlands, I have heard pretty negative opinions on California.

Maybe the Golden State is listening to the feedback?

Last week California’s Secretary of State qualified a ballot initiative that will allow Californians to vote on leaving the Union. Think: Britain and their vote on leaving the EU. Fittingly, the press is calling the ballot initiative CalExit.

That might seem like the deal of the century to Heartland Americans. But is it?

CalExit supported by a third of Californians

For those of you who like our wines or Disney movies, please know that CalExit is still below the radar for most Californians. But with the election of Donald Trump, it is gaining support.

Look no further than California if you are seeking a reason, other than voter fraud, for why President Donald Trump did not win the popular vote. Nearly 9 million Californians voted for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Our president got less than 4.5 million votes in the state. If all of the 2 million to 3 million fraudulent voters President Trump is investigating had voted in California, he would have still lost the state’s popular vote.

Before Trump’s election, 1 in 5 Californians would have voted for secession. The newest polls show a third of Californians would vote to leave the Union. And this is before President Trump has done anything measurable like messing up California’s booming economy or challenging the state’s ability to control its own pollution. If that happens? CalExit could pass with a huge majority.

Is CalExit good for you?

Here is how I answered the Tulsa gentleman’s comment that America would be better off without California.

I asked him if he likes ketchup with his fries. He did. I pointed out that 90 percent of all tomatoes are grown in California.

I asked if he thought we should be using drones to kill terrorists when it was safer than putting our best and bravest in harms’ way. He did. I shared with him that General Atomic, headquartered in San Diego, is America’s drone tech leader.

Not wanting to put him on the spot more than I was enjoying, I then listed the following as reasons why losing California may not be such a good idea for America:

How about returning to a UNITED States?

Have we really come to a point where California might vote for secession?

United, we are pretty awesome.

For example, if you haven’t visited Tulsa recently, you should. Millennials, moving into its downtown, are providing the underlying support for Tulsa’s new in-town housing, innovative restaurants and the coolest minor league baseball stadium in the country. I know many of these millennials. They are trying hard to help their state adopt sustainable practices like solar and farm-to-fork dining.

I lived in Atlanta for 20 years. For me, Atlantans define what it means to be gracious and caring.

I was born in St. Louis — full of good, straight-talking folks you can trust. And where else in the world can you get toasted ravioli?

The point is that we have more going for us than against us. For the most part, we like and admire one another. We should.

With only a population of around 300 million, among 7 billion, we have built the largest economy in the world. Our air and water quality is the envy of the world. Our military is the best because our bravest are dedicated to world peace and service to others. (God bless and protect them.) While the world continues to harm and discriminate because of race, religion or sexual orientation, we stand as diversity’s beacon proclaiming that all human beings have value.

Come on Californians, Heartland Americans, President Trump and Congress, let’s vote for healthy children, clean air and water, more and better paying jobs, respect for all and a safer world.

Then let’s work together to make it happen.

Image credit: Flickr/Alex