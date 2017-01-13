Twitter Chat: #ATTsmartcities with AT&T on Jan. 17

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Join Tim Fleming (Director of Enterprise Sustainability Integration for AT&T), Jori Mendel (Strategic Alliance Manager for AT&T Smart Cities), Dunstan Allison-Hope (Managing Director of BSR), Amir Omar (VP of Strategic Partners and Key Accounts for Hydropoint Data Systems), Torri Martin (Director of SMARTATL) and TriplePundit on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss how AT&T is turning “cities of the future” into a reality!

The city of the future is a smart city. It’s environmentally sustainable and addresses the needs of its residents. During this Twitter Chat, our distinguished panelists will discuss how they view these cities of the future.

We’ll delve into technological solutions that are being – and will be – implemented in smart cities, and explain how they can benefit the environment, communities and citizens’ quality of life. Panelists will also discuss how they’re working together in AT&T’s spotlight cities and communities to deliver these benefits.

During #ATTsmartcities, we’ll discuss the following and more!

What exactly a “smart city” is and its impacts on residents

How smart cities use the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize our use of valuable resources like energy and water, to improve quality of life and impacts on the planet

How AT&T is using the right technology and IoT solutions, securely, to help cities become cleaner, safer and stronger

How the technology that weaves through smart cities has the potential to enable large-scale carbon emissions and water savings

The future of smart cities for citizens and local government

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

FEATURED GUESTS:

Tim Fleming ( @TimothyBFleming ): AT&T Sustainability Integration, Director

Jori Mendel ( @Jori_Mendel ): AT&T Smart Cities, Strategic Alliance Manager

Dunstan Allison-Hope ( @DunstanHope ): BSR, Managing Director

Amir Omar ( @AmirOmar ): Hydropoint Data Systems, VP of Strategic Partners & Key Accounts

Torri Martin (@torrimartinATL): SMARTATL, Director

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #ATTsmartcities

