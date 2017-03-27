TimberlandXThread Twitter Chat on March 29 with Timberland and Thread

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Join Timberland, Thread and TriplePundit on March 29 at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET at #TimberlandXThread to discuss the concept of upcycling in the circular economy of the fashion industry, and how brands can create social value in the process.

This month, Timberland and Thread embarked on a new journey together with the release of the TimberlandXThread collection. The new footwear, bags and T-shirts feature Thread’s Ground to Good fabric, made from plastic bottles collected in the developing country of Haiti.

The partnership goes beyond environmental sustainability to foster social value and impact by creating much-needed jobs, cleaner communities and great-looking products that last.

Representatives from Timberland and Thread will discuss this innovative new fabric and product collection, and much more!

Specific topics of conversation will include:

How to go beyond environmental sustainability to create social impact

How initiatives like the TimberlandXThread collection can bring style and sustainability together

How to identify and create strategic partnerships

How to navigate the challenges of bringing a startup into the supply chain of a major company

How a small startup can approach a major global brand and important factors to consider

“It’s one thing to recycle, but it’s another to have a lasting impact on people’s lives,” said Margaret Morey-Reuner, director of strategic partnerships for Timberland. “Any time we find an opportunity to create both environmental and social value, that’s a big win. And the TimberlandXThread collection does just that by proving that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

FEATURED GUESTS:

Margaret Morey-Reuner ( @Timberland ) – Director of Strategic Partnerships, Timberland

Ian Rosenberger (@ThreadIntl) – Founder and CEO, Thread

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #TimberlandXThread.

Tweet to spread the word about the #TimberlandXThread Twitter Chat:

Join @Timberland, @ThreadIntl & @TriplePundit to discuss fashion in the circular economy 3/29 at #TimberlandXThread: http://bit.ly/TimXThread

Have a question for the panel now? Please send it to nick@triplepundit.com.

About Timberland

Timberland is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for the outdoor lifestyle. Best known for its original yellow boot introduced in 1973, Timberland today outfits consumers from toe-to-head, with versatile collections that reflect the brand’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, function and style. Timberland markets lifestyle products under the Timberland® and Timberland Boot Company® brands, and industrial footwear and workwear under the Timberland PRO® brand. Its products are sold throughout the world in leading department and specialty stores as well as company-owned retail locations and online. Timberland’s dedication to making quality products is matched by an unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility – in terms of its products, the outdoors, and communities around the globe. To learn more about Timberland, a brand of VF Corporation, please visit timberland.com or follow us along the modern trail @timberland.

About Thread

Thread is on a mission to end poverty by creating dignified jobs and purpose-filled, high performance fabrics. A Certified B Corporation, Thread transforms plastic bottles from the streets and canals of Haiti and Honduras into the most responsible fabrics on the planet. Every product made with Thread supports thousands of jobs in the developing world and the United States. Global brands like Timberland use Thread’s premium fabrics in their products, such as apparel, shoes and bags, to improve their social and environmental impact. Learn more at www.threadinternational.com and follow the Ground to Good™ story @threadintl.