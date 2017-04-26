Join #ForestryChat with P&G, Domtar and NGOs on April 28

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Join Procter & Gamble, Charmin, Forest Stewardship Council U.S., Domtar, Rainforest Alliance and TriplePundit on April 28 – Arbor Day! – at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET to discuss the current landscape of responsible forestry management in the United States — and how you can make a difference.

Distinguished panelists across stakeholder sectors will describe how they work together, and they’ll discuss what “success” within the forestry industry looks like in regards to responsible land management. They’ll delve into key demand drivers, the challenges facing the industry, and the process and benefits of sustainability certifications.

As we’re hosting this conversation on Arbor Day, we will engage the audience with info and tips on how each individual can take action to make a collective difference.

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

FEATURED GUESTS:

Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble)

Charmin (@Charmin)

Jenny Anderson (@FSC_US) — Forest Stewardship Council: Policy and Standards Manager

Forest Stewardship Council: Policy and Standards Manager Daniel Persica (@DomtarEveryday) — Domtar: Sr. Manager, Sustainability Communications

Domtar: Sr. Manager, Sustainability Communications Susan Heaney (@RnfrstAlliance) — Director of Company Engagement

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #ForestryChat

New to Twitter Chats? Don’t worry! Read this.

Tweet to spread the word about the #ForestryChat Twitter Chat:

Chat 4/28 w/ P&G, Charmin, FSC US, Domtar, Rainforest Alliance, and TriplePundit on #ArborDay at #ForestryChat: http://bit.ly/ForestryChat

Have a question for the panel? Please send it to nick@triplepundit.com.

