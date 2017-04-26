Join #ForestryChat with P&G, Domtar and NGOs on April 28

on Corporate Responsibility

Join Procter & Gamble, Charmin, Forest Stewardship Council U.S., Domtar, Rainforest Alliance and TriplePundit on April 28 – Arbor Day! – at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET to discuss the current landscape of responsible forestry management in the United States — and how you can make a difference.

Distinguished panelists across stakeholder sectors will describe how they work together, and they’ll discuss what “success” within the forestry industry looks like in regards to responsible land management. They’ll delve into key demand drivers, the challenges facing the industry, and the process and benefits of sustainability certifications.

As we’re hosting this conversation on Arbor Day, we will engage the audience with info and tips on how each individual can take action to make a collective difference.

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

FEATURED GUESTS:

MODERATORS:

  • The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #ForestryChat

New to Twitter Chats? Don’t worry! Read this.

Tweet to spread the word about the #ForestryChat Twitter Chat:

Chat 4/28 w/ P&G, Charmin, FSC US, Domtar, Rainforest Alliance, and TriplePundit on #ArborDay at #ForestryChat: http://bit.ly/ForestryChat

Have a question for the panel? Please send it to nick@triplepundit.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Corporate Responsibility

Recent headlines from the 6533 articles in this category:

Marissa Rosen

Marissa is the Director of Social Media for TriplePundit and Owner of Climate Social, LLC. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Mizzou and a master's in environmental studies from UPenn.Connect with her to discuss opportunities to engage in TriplePundit's popular Twitter Chats, or anything else related to sustainability and digital marketing, at marissa@triplepundit.com.

Leave a Reply