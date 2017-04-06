From Recall to Recovery: Finding the Silver Lining in a Product Recall

By Dawn Grimes

Recalls happen. From food safety issues, to hazardous materials in consumer products, to headline grabbing disasters like the Samsung Note recall, product recalls are time consuming and expensive for companies.

A single product recall can be disastrous. Take LuluLemon, which was forced to recall a line of yoga pants in 2013 after the fabric proved too sheer — causing the company’s stock to drop 7 percent in a single day. Ultimately, the recall cost the company $67 million in lost revenue. And that’s just for yoga pants.

That same year, 21.9 million cars and trucks were recalled in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2014 the U.S. food and Drug Administration recalled more than 30 million medical devices due to leakage, faulty packaging, and mislabeled products. A Property Casualty 360 report listed the average cost of a product recall at $540,000.

Here’s how companies can avoid a product recall, how to handle a recall if happens, and how to turn a recall into an opportunity to recover goodwill along with a bit of revenue.

Why should a company have a good recall plan in place?

The best plan is to not have a recall. As an “end of life processor” at RecycleForce, my advice to manufacturers is to ask the hard questions before you start making products. For manufacturers, the recall action actually starts upstream as early as the research and development phase.

Companies can avoid recalls the moment they specify the materials for their products and long before products ever make it to the assembly line. That includes everything from glass to lithium-ion batteries, to plastics. It’s amazing how often people make mistakes about the durability and performance of plastics. It creates difficulty in the consumer stream — especially flash fires. One of the world’s largest recalls involved millions of dehumidifiers after the plastic in the dehumidifiers were catching on fire and burning people’s homes down.

When a recall is instigated, what happens next?

Most organizations subject to large recalls initiated by a government agency already know they can’t do it on their own. They are not set up to handle the volume, inventorying, barcoding and identifying the processor.

The wisest move is to have a reverse logistics handler already in your contact list. Reverse logistics handlers take care of the materials that come off your shelves before they enter the consumer stream.

Build a relationship with someone who manages materials that need to be properly handled with regard to laws, environmental requirements and consumer protection regulations. My advice: Work with experts in environmentally-safe reverse logistics handling, who can handle product recalls at scale, such as Stericycle, Inmar or U.S. Ecology.

When products are recalled, what happens to them?

At RecycleForce, we see product recalls arrive by the semi. Recalls typically come to us straight out of distribution centers, warehouses or from retail shelves. We’ve done heaters, electronic medical devices, glass products, hand-held electronics, and remote-controlled cars. And, of course, dehumidifiers.

So, what’s the process?

De-package: Recall center work is demanding, hands-on, physical labor. The first thing we do is manually de-package the items. That is, we take them out of their plastic packaging.

Manual deconstruction: The next step is manual deconstruction. That involves people on the line with screwdrivers and drills who take products apart, then sort and separate them. Motors go into the electronics stream, and plastics are separated so they can be shredded or baled. Same with paper inserts, plastic film and even the cords we cut off electronic components. Nothing goes to waste.

Mechanical deconstruction: The next step is mechanical deconstruction. That’s a shredder to you. Some customers who want assured destruction require their products be shredded into bits and pieces. Then we run the shredded bits through a separator, which sorts plastic from metals to create the cleanest process stream for recycling.

Downstream processing: The last step involves what we call downstream processing where materials are sent for refining. Refiners typically include plastic refiners, smelters, glass refiners and paper mills. Refiners process our products for reclamation and use in new products in a closed loop. This keeps materials out of landfills, and saves money and ecological impact, since our recycled materials replace the need for new materials.

The halo effect: From recall to recycle to reclaim

There’s an environmental halo that can be won by going the extra mile. Instead of burning the materials in a power plant (a low value waste-to-energy option), I tell our customers for just a bit more cost they can get a high recycle rate on their material. Most of our product recalls results in a 100 percent recycle rate.

At RecycleForce, we employ people recently released from prison and provide an opportunity for people to get traction, training, and earn a paycheck. Our support services help with social services representatives who can set up child support, help employees get a driver’s license, make their probation visit, and perform their drug testing without losing their jobs.

In the four to six months of our jobs program, our employees have steady work, they learn skills, they get stabilized, they get certified across 17 industry recognized categories, and they earn a paycheck while we to help them find permanent employment so they can recall their place in society.

There’s a social halo that extends to a product recall, provided it’s done right. We live in a throwaway society. People throw away their electronics. And society throws away people, too. There’s still value. At Recycle Force, we reclaim the value of lives and electronics.

Dawn Grimes is the VP Business and Enterprise Development at RecycleForce. RecycleForce is an Indianapolis based social enterprise – a business with a social mission – offering comprehensive and innovative electronic recycling services while providing life-changing workforce training to formerly incarcerated individuals.