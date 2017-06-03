3p Weekend: Telling Nature To Go F*** Itself While Standing in a Garden Is a Pretty Gangsta Move

on Climate & Environment

With a busy week behind you and the weekend within reach, there’s no shame in taking things a bit easy on Friday afternoon. With this in mind, every Friday TriplePundit will give you a fun, easy read on a topic you care about. So, take a break from those endless email threads, and spend five minutes catching up on the latest trends in sustainability and business.

It’s been a rough week in sustainability land (and an exciting one in 3p land!). In any case, we are ready for the weekend and we thought you might be too.

While U.S. President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord is no doubt a huge blow to global cooperation, there is reason for optimism. Already collectives of businesses and city and state local governments are announcing plans to circumvent the U.S. federal government, and international actors are pushing back on President Trump’s hopes to withdraw all together. We’ll have more on the case for optimism on Monday.

In the meantime, some levity from Trevor Noah at the Daily Show:

Climate & Environment

Recent headlines from the 4650 articles in this category:

Jen Boynton

Jen Boynton is editor in chief of TriplePundit. With over 6 million annual readers, TriplePundit is the leading publication on sustainable business and the Triple Bottom Line. Prior to TriplePundit, Jen received an MBA in Sustainable Management from the Presidio Graduate School and a degree in Sociology from Pitzer College. In her work with TriplePundit she's helped clients from SAP to PwC with their sustainability communications messaging. When she's not at work, she volunteers as a CASA -- court appointed special advocate for children in the foster care system. She enjoys losing fights with toddlers and eating toast scraps. She lives with her family in sunny San Diego.

Leave a Reply