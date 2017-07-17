Reebok Mocks Trump Over Comments to French First Lady

Whether you think Donald Trump’s comments to President of France Emmanual Macron’s wife, Brigitte, were inappropriate or just a harmless compliment, you cannot dispute Reebok’s perfectly-timed tweet.

“You know, you’re in such good shape,” the obese yet notoriously fat-shaming U.S. president reportedly said to Brigitte Macron while meeting France’s presidential couple on Friday, and then repeated the comment to President Macron. “Beautiful.”

Moments later, Reebok responded in kind:

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

The tweet showcased a cheeky flow chart suggesting when, and when not, to compliment a woman’s physique. On an elevator? No. A world leader greeting a head of state? Nah. “Did you just find a forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades, in your parents’ basement?” According to Reebok (and we assume, the late Carrie Fisher, who was subjected to her share of body shaming), then the answer is an unequivocal yes.

And there you have the most perfectly-timed Tweet since Oreo’s Twitter account blurted out “you can still dunk in the dark” while the lights went out during the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans’ Superdome.

Naturally, Reebok’s stepping into the ongoing Trump dumpster fire evoked a firestorm on Twitter that still refuses to be extinguished. Many argued whether it was a political tweet or not; others said this was about the leader of the free world conducting himself with decency, or at least tact. But motivations over the tweet aside, the Adidas-owned brand is scoring plenty of eyeballs – which quite a departure from the standard messaging about exercise and showcasing of models such as Gigi Hadid.

To her credit, Mrs. Macron (France does not have an official “first lady” role) has taken the endless commentary and comments about the 24-year-old age difference between her and her husband in stride. Trump could take a few notes on how NOT to take the bait in the world of social media.

Watch for more companies to become unleashed as Trump’s approval ratings continue to crater, including in regions he won handily.

Image credit: Reebok/Twitter