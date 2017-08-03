Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a busy week behind you and the weekend within reach, there’s no shame in taking things a bit easy on Friday afternoon. With this in mind, every Friday TriplePundit will give you a fun, easy read on a topic you care about. So, take a break from those endless email threads, and spend five minutes catching up on the latest trends in sustainability and business.

It has been a dramatic week, to say the least, as the nation recovers from the biggest white supremacist rally in decades. Instead of calming the nation, President Trump pandered to white nationalists, fueling the flames.

Finally, FINALLY the tide is turning and corporations are shifting from keeping mum to taking a stand, of one kind or another, against racism and hateful rhetoric.

Before we get into our round-up, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention those early bold actors who were not afraid to speak out before it was the popular thing to do. For example, venture capitalist Ellen K. Pao, a partner in San Francisco based Kapour Capital, did not wait for Trump’s “alt-right” base to cross the bridge from online rhetoric to outright murder.

In the run-up to Election Day last fall, Pao publicly severed relations with the high-powered startup incubator YCombinator, citing its ties to the Trump campaign’s advocacy of “hatred and violence.”

On the other hand, better late than never. With that in mind, here’s the first in what will probably be a running TriplePundit homage to business leaders who have staked out a corporate social responsibility position in support of traditional American values, namely, the equal and inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Trump CEO boycott, Wave 1: The Muslim Ban and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change

In hindsight, the notorious Muslim ban in the very first days of the Trump Administration should have sent corporate America running for the exits. Hundreds of top business leaders did sign letters and statements opposing the ban, but the members of Trump’s newly established advisory groups — the American Manufacturing Council and the tech-centric Strategic and Policy Forum — stood fast.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was the only executive to walk the walk. In February, he resigned from the Manufacturing Council ahead of a threatened consumer boycott, explaining that joining the group “was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

It wasn’t until several months later, on June 1, that Kalanick got company. June 1 was the day Trump announced that the U.S. would pull out of the global Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Telsa‘s Elon Musk decided that was the last straw. He promptly tweeted to his 11.5 million followers:

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also had enough:

As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the # ParisAgreement withdrawal.

Disney followed up by posting a longer version of Iger’s tweet:

“Protecting our planet and driving economic growth are critical to our future, and they aren’t mutually exclusive. I deeply disagree with the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and, as a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the president’s advisory council.”

Wave 2: the Charlottesville exodus begins

Last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville Va. was documented in chilling detail by Vice News in a documentary that aired on Monday, August 14.

The President’s tepid response last Saturday struck a negative chord, and he came out with an alternative response on Monday that was better received.

However, by then the damage was done.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier lead the charge on Monday morning. He withdrew from the Manufacturing Council stating that, “as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich wrote in a blog post Monday night announcing his decision to quit the advisory council:

I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, who was burned earlier this year by the company’s own celebrity endorser, and many others, for a mild compliment he paid to Trump, quit with this blistering observation:

…I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka announced his withdrawal on Tuesday. He made up for the 24-hour time lag with a forceful statement personally calling out Trump. On Tuesday evening he tweeted:

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately.

Strongly-worded internal memos also later surfaced from Microsoft‘s Satya Nadella and Walmart‘s Doug McMillon to their employees on Monday in reaction to the events in Charlottesville, but as of Tuesday only a handful of CEOs had actually quit either of Trump’s councils.

Wave 3: the pot boils over

Trumka’s response was a harbinger of things to come. On Wednesday, Trump followed up a press conference on infrastructure with a series of incendiary off-the-cuff remarks in which he walked back his Monday remarks and defended the white nationalist marchers in Charlottesville.

By the end of the day the entire body of both councils quit, effectively making the boycott a 100 percent action. Trump had earlier claimed that he could replace the missing members, but the overwhelming response could not be ignored. Before the councils had a chance to make a formal announcement, Trump announced that he was disbanding them.

That afternoon, BuzzfeedNews assembled statements from some of the boycotters. Following are snippets — do read the article for full statements.

GE Chairman Jeff Immelt:

“The President’s statements yesterday were deeply troubling. There would be no GE without people of all races, religions, genders, and sexual orientations. GE has no tolerance for hate, bigotry, racism, and the white supremacist extremism that the country witnessed in Charlottesville last weekend.”

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes:

…as the events of the last week have unfolded here in the U.S., it is clear that we need to collectively stand together and denounce the politics of hate, intolerance and racism. The values that are the cornerstone of our culture: tolerance, diversity, empathy and trust, must be affirmed by our actions every day.

3M CEO Inge Thulin:

“Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values.

Now that it has become clear that hate does not boost the bottom line, we expect more companies will be making the decision to publicly distance themselves from the Trump administration. It’s about time!

Photo: by Gage Skidmore/flickr, creative commons license.