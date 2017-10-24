Tomorrow! Twitter Chat: #CaesarsPPP – People, Planet, Play w/ Caesars Entertainment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Join Caesars Entertainment and TriplePundit on October 25th at 9am PT / Noon ET / 5pm BT at #CaesarsPPP to discuss “People Planet Play” – corporate social responsibility and citizenship at Caesars Entertainment.

The world’s most diversified gaming and entertainment company has released its eighth annual Corporate Citizenship Report, entitled “People Planet Play,” detailing Caesars’ sustained progress and leadership across its many corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The name “People Planet Play” is also Caesars’ new platform that clearly communicates citizenship at all levels of the business and reaffirms the company’s’ commitment to its employees, communities, environmental excellence, and Responsible Gaming.

During #CaesarsPPP, we’ll discuss the following and much more:

International Growth In early October Caesars emerged from months of intensive negotiations to finalize a restructuring plan that will allow for accelerated growth in international markets. Chief Marketing Officer for EMEA, Sarah Sculpher, will discuss a breadth of global citizenship topics including growth in the UK, where Caesars has established the industry’s gold standard Responsible Gaming program, and newly established diversity goals in Egypt, where the unemployment rate for eligible women is almost triple that of men.

“The eighth annual Citizenship Report underscores Caesars’ leadership and commitment to operate responsibly,” said Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “To us this means making a sustained, positive impact that benefits our customers, employees and the communities that host our properties. People Planet Play will help these stakeholders understand where we focus and commit resources to drive responsible fun and business practices.”

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible!

FEATURED GUESTS:

Gwen Migita ( @CitizenCaesars ) – Vice President Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship

– Vice President Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship Sarah Sculpher ( @EmpireCasino ) – Chief Marketing Officer for EMEA

Chief Marketing Officer for EMEA Beau Swanson ( @HarrahsSoCal ) – HRSC VP of Marketing

HRSC VP of Marketing Noel Stevenson (@HarrahsResort​​) – PR Director

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25th at 9am PT / Noon ET / 5pm BT

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #CaesarsPPP.

New to Twitter Chats? Don’t worry! Read this.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (“CEC”) is the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. CEC is mainly comprised of the following three entities: the majority owned operating subsidiary Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, wholly owned Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties and Caesars Growth Properties, in which we hold a variable economic interest. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 79 years ago, CEC has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. The Company’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s® and Horseshoe® brand names. CEC’s portfolio also includes the London Clubs International family of casinos. CEC is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. The Company is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com. Also be sure to follow @CitizenCaesars on Twitter or Facebook and visit the Corporate Citizenship blog at www.caesarscitizenship.caesarsblogs.com.