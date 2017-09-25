Twitter Chat Tomorrow: #WhyPurpose with Pearson & Partners

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)





Join Pearson, SAP, ASU WSSI, UN PRME, and TriplePundit at #WhyPurpose TOMORROW at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BT to discuss why young people want to work for businesses with a social purpose, how they’re preparing to join the workforce, and what this means for businesses.

Did you know that 47 percent of Millennials expect their CEOs to take a stance on important political issues, as compared to just 28 percent of Americans in the workforce in general? And, Millennials “are twice as likely as the overall pool to invest in companies or funds that target social or environmental outcomes.”

As the world’s learning company, Pearson is engaging with learners, teachers, researchers and thought-leaders to understand the issues they care about — for example expanding access to education, promoting education for sustainable development, preparing learners for good jobs or having a positive impact on the environment. Addressing these topics is part of their 2020 Sustainability Plan – a five-year vision to integrate environmental and social issues into every aspect of the company to drive long-term growth and help implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Join TriplePundit in conversation with Pearson and guest panelists from SAP, ASU’s Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives, and the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education group to learn from examples of how companies, educational institutions, and governmental organizations are linking sustainability to their core business models and employee engagement – particularly focused on young people!

TriplePundit’s hour-long Twitter Chats are sure to expand your professional horizons while providing you with a unique online networking opportunity. Prepare your questions and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

During #WhyPurpose, we’ll discuss the following and much more:

– Where and how are young people being taught about sustainable development? How can universities work with businesses to teach young people about sustainable development issues?

– How do companies align with expectations from Millennials, employees and other potential employees – and should businesses take a stand on important issues?

– How can companies ensure they’re recruiting effectively, engaging, and listening to their younger employees, while working together to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

FEATURED GUESTS:

Amanda Gardiner (@Pearson) – VP – Sustainability and Social Innovation at Pearson

Glenda Whetten (@WSSIatASU) – Walton Initiatives' Director of Higher Education Programs

Lourdes Rosales ( @RosalesLuly & @LifeatSAP) – Global Strategic Partnerships at SAP SE

Jonas Haertle (@JonasPRME & @PRMEsecretariat) – Head, Principles for Responsible Management Education, UN Global Compact

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Tuesday, 26th at 8:00am PST / 11:00am EST / 4:00pm BST

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter at #WhyPurpose

