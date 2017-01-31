CEO Jerome Peribere On Sealed Air’s Commitment to Sustainability

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Jerome Peribere, President and CEO of Sealed Air

By 2050, we’ll need three Earths to support our current rate of resource consumption – and the planet will have to sustain an additional 1.2 billion people. This clearly presents formidable challenges. If we are to meet the needs global mega-trends foreshadow, we must manage our resources better.

Looking back on 2016, I’m confident in and encouraged by Sealed Air’s accomplishments in the face of many economic and environmental challenges. We’re proving our commitment daily as seen in our aggressive sustainability goals, our operations, and our innovative solutions that prevent waste across supply chains – all of which allow us to reduce global impact and find better ways to leverage resources.

Despite the challenges of our global economy, Sealed Air continued to grow and invest in change-the-game solutions that drive the mega-trends of this century — feeding our world’s growing population, transforming e-commerce and fighting disease.

Similar challenges will continue, possibly the most critical solution being the massive convergence of sustainability and technology – big data in particular. By capturing and analyzing the right information, we’ll successfully eliminate food waste and product damage, conserve resources, and, ultimately, create a better way of life.

This year, Sealed Air is proud to reaffirm its commitment to sustainability by underlining the important role businesses have in combating climate change.

We’re again dedicating our support of energy efficient operations as a signatory of the Business Backs a Low Carbon USA statement. Moreover, we’ve recently commissioned a study to better understand the perceptions and realities of resource usage in our customers’ operations.

The report, completed with the Economist Intelligence Unit, draws on a global survey and a complementary index that explore labor, natural and physical resource challenges. Thus far, findings have proven substantial.

Many of the industries Sealed Air serves are faced with labor and skills shortages, which may be this year’s leading resource challenge. In fact, 70 percent of those surveyed for the Global Resource Challenges Report said they’re facing labor challenges, thus proving that Sealed Air must continue to bring innovative, efficient solutions. For example, our robotics and smart dosing and dispensing solutions can save businesses millions.

As we continue into 2017, we know our knowledge, technologies, and determination will revolutionize operational needs. To meet the challenges the world faces, there is no room for waste.

Want more insights? Connect with Jerome Peribere on Twitter and LinkedIn. Or follow Sealed Air on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Image credits: 1) Pexels; 2) Courtesy of Sealed Air