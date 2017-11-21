CarbonCantHide: A Giving Tuesday Twitter Chat with Cool Effect!

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Join Cool Effect, March for Science, The Redford Center, and TriplePundit at #CarbonCantHide on “Giving Tuesday” – November 28th at 9am PT / Noon ET – to discuss ways that individuals and organizations can fight climate change and “give back” to Mother Earth!

In the last decade, the markets for carbon offsets have grown tremendously in scope, breadth, and rigor. Meanwhile, impacts of global warming become ever more present in everyone’s day-to-day lives. This is a call to action.

After the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, tune in on Giving Tuesday to explore the voluntary carbon market, how to participate, and why now is the time for action!

During #CarbonCantHide, we’ll discuss the following topics and much more:

What common misconceptions surround carbon credits and what makes a “good” credit

What actions individuals can take to inspire their places of work to take action, and how companies can internally raise awareness of climate change

How people benefit by being involved in discussing serious issues and tangible solutions through art and film

How participating in #GivingTuesday can be used to have a positive impact on climate change

How partnering with Cool Effect can allow individuals and businesses to take verifiable, measurable action to fight climate change

Bring your questions, and our panelists will answer as many as possible.

FEATURED GUESTS:

Marisa de Belloy, CEO (@Cool_Effect)

March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC)

The Redford Center (@RedfordCenter)

MODERATORS:

The TriplePundit Team

WHEN: Tuesday, November 28th at 9am PT / Noon ET

WHERE: Join the conversation on Twitter by following #CarbonCantHide

New to Twitter Chats? Don’t worry! Read this.

Tweet to spread the word about the #CarbonCantHide Twitter Chat:

Join @Cool_Effect, @ScienceMarchDC, @RedfordCenter, and @TriplePundit to discuss #GivingTuesday to the planet, 11/28 at #CarbonCantHide: http://bit.ly/CarbonCantHide

Have a question for the panel? Send it to leon@triplepundit.com or tweet @TriplePundit.

About Cool Effect™ :

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) non-profit that allows individuals to create a tangible impact on climate change through a digital platform, providing consistent funding to the highest-quality carbon reducing projects around the world.

Cool Effect was founded on the passionate belief that individual support of projects will create a cumulative effect that will reduce and prevent carbon pollution. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. The organization’s mission is to ignite planet sized change. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.