Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel gained considerable notoriety during last year’s presidential election cycle when he lent his name, and a $1.25 million campaign contribution, to boost Donald J. Trump into the Oval Office. That has created considerable tension between Thiel and most of his peers in the tech sector. In the latest development, Thiel no longer has a relationship with the legendary startup incubator Y Combinator.

TriplePundit began following the unusual trajectory of Peter Thiel, a noted libertarian, in May 2016, when he first made headlines as Silicon Valley’s only active Trump supporter. Another thread in the Thiel story is his role in the bankruptcy of one of his most persistent public critics, the Gawker Media news organization. The reach of a conservative billionaire into politics, corporate investment and free media enterprise is a key issue for a publication covering the intersection of sustainability and the economy like TriplePundit

Peter Thiel out at Y Combinator

Peter Thiel gained A-list status in Silicon Valley through his early investments in Facebook, PayPal and others. Cementing his stature was the position he enjoyed as a “part-time partner” with Y Combinator. Hundreds of new businesses have benefited from Y Combinator’s mix of seed money and mentoring, and several have gone on to become billion-dollar enterprises.

The relationship apparently continued throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. In the runup to Election Day, investor Ellen Pao severed ties between her non-profit Project Include and Y Combinator, citing Thiel’s $1.25 billion campaign contribution (emphasis hers):

While all of us believe in the ideas of free speech and open platforms, we draw a line here. We agree that people shouldn’t be fired for their political views, but

this isn’t a disagreement on tax policy, this is advocating hatred and violence.

At the time, Y Combinator President Sam Altman defended Thiel (cited by Bloomberg): “It’s important to keep talking to people who hold very different views,” Altman said in a company video the month after Trump assumed office in January. Altman defended Thiel’s track record and at the time pledged to keep him involved.

The case for “different views” echoes similar writings and statements by Peter Thiel. However, Altman appears to have had a change of heart. Earlier this month Bloomberg reported that Peter Thiel is no longer affiliated with Y Combinator:

Y Combinator, a startup accelerator famous for launching Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc. and Reddit — has ended its affiliation with Thiel. That could limit his access to the crop of up and coming startups that regularly emerge from Y Combinator.

To be clear, Y Combinator did provide Thiel with some cover. According to a report in Buzzfeed News, Y Combinator ended the entire “part-tijme partner” program some time last year. However, a number of people involved in that program are still affiliated with Y Combinator through another program, and Peter Thiel is not among them.

