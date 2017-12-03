3 Reasons for Your Company to File Comments in Support of the Clean Power Plan – Now

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Tom Murray

The Trump Administration has proposed a rollback of the Clean Power Plan (CPP), the nation’s first-ever limits on climate pollution from power plants. If the CPP is repealed, the United States will have no nationwide plan to reduce emissions from one of the country’s largest sources: electric power generation. That’s why companies like VF Corporation are speaking out in support of the plan .

All businesses have a critical role to play in determining the future of the CPP. Under the law, the EPA must take public comments into account when developing a new rule or withdrawal. By filing public comments in support of the CPP, you are speaking up for action on climate change, access to clean energy and accelerating low-carbon innovation and job growth in the United States.

Here’s why you should file comments with the EPA by January 16th, 2018:

1. Shape the future of the power sector

By limiting climate pollution from power plants, the CPP impacts the entire electricity market – providing incentives for greater access to and investment in clean energy, as well as energy-saving efficiency investments that reduce energy bills for businesses and families.

As a major purchaser of electricity, your company has a critical stake in policies affecting the power sector. But your views will only be considered if you speak up. The way to do that is to file comments with the EPA, attend public hearings and make your voice heard through op-eds, blog posts and other communications.

2. Walk the talk on climate and clean energy

Speaking up for smart climate and energy policies like the CPP shows your stakeholders you’re walking the talk on sustainability. It should be a no-brainer for companies that have made commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions or shift to renewable energy , or signed on to We Are Still In .

Your stakeholders expect you to advocate for smart policies like the CPP:

3. Speed the transition to a thriving, low-carbon economy

The CPP is central to the U.S.’s ability to achieve the emission reductions we committed to in Paris in 2015. It also establishes a predictable framework for reducing carbon pollution from the power sector, and creates a stable environment for planning and investment for companies across all sectors.

Rolling back the CPP would slow job growth by reducing demand for clean energy, a sector that is adding jobs far faster than the rest of the economy . It would also put U.S. manufacturers of low-carbon technologies at a disadvantage globally if demand for their products shrinks here at home.

How to Submit Public Comments

Submit your comments via the regulations.gov page for “ The EPA Proposed Rule: Repeal of Carbon Pollution Emissions Guidelines for Existing Stationary Sources: Electric Utility Generating Units ” by 11:59pm ET on January 16, 2018.

* Note: We recommend that businesses prioritize comments on the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan, and not the recently announced—and separate—EPA request for input on whether and how to replace the Clean Power Plan, as EPA has not committed to move ahead with that process and finalize a replacement.

Please review the Federal government’s checklist and tip sheet for submitting effective comments. A single, well-supported comment can carry more weight than a thousand form letters. In particular:

Identify your credentials and experience as a business leader to make your comments stand out.

Explain the economic impact of the proposed CPP repeal on your company, using quantitative and/or qualitative data.

Here is a suggested outline for company comments in support of the CPP.