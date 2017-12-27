How Businesses Tackle Functional Illiteracy

Global illiteracy is a $1.2 trillion problem. It touches every continent, and every country. In many developed nations, it is often an invisible disability that manifests in low job opportunities, poverty, low self esteem and restricted social mobility. According to the World Literacy Foundation, more than 796 million people across the globe cannot read or write. That includes approximately 67 million children who do not have the opportunity to go to school, either due to cost, cultural constraints, health or lack of school facilities in their area.

And illiteracy isn’t always defined as the inability to read a simple written word, the WLF points out.

“Of equal relevance is the concept of functional illiteracy, which means an individual may have basic reading, writing and numerical skills but cannot apply them to accomplish tasks that are necessary to make informed choices and participate fully in everyday life.”

Those challenges can include everyday tasks like reading a medicine label, filling out a job application, interpreting the written announcements on the staff bulletin board or understanding the change they were given back at a store.

One company that has been at the forefront of changing this global paradigm is Pearson PLC, best known in the United States for its K-12 and higher education products and services that are used in schools and private settings across the country. Products like the Q-interactive assessment app, which streamlines student assessments and Smarthinking, which provides online tutoring access for more than 25 professional university and college-level topics, are examples of the “out-of-the-box” thinking that Pearson has become known for in the educational sector.

Tackling illiteracy through partnerships

But globally, Pearson is also known for its ability to inspire change at the grassroots level. One of its most recent initiatives is a literacy accelerator called the Project Literacy Lab, which the company launched in partnership with Unreasonable Group in 2016. The Project Literacy Lab, (which is part of the wider Project Literacy Campaign) is Pearson’s and Unreasonable Group’s challenge to start-ups. The accelerator offers new opportunities for addressing some of the core challenges faced today when it comes to global illiteracy: language skills, math competency, vision and disability challenges, and educational and socioeconomic limitations.

According to Shilpi Niyogi, Senior Vice President for North American Corporate Affairs & Global Media at Pearson, the accelerator has also helped build a consortium of expertise from a wide range of backgrounds that in turn has helped craft a broader ability to “chip away” from the core barriers to learning in underserved communities.

At the heart of the project, said Niyogi, was the need to find “innovative and creative ways [to] tackle this issue by creating a new sense of urgency” that would inspire startups and tech innovators to get involved. Another goal was to “create a much stronger network in the public, private and NGO sectors working to tackle these issues.”

The first phase of this accelerator brought together 16 ventures from five different continents. Their focus was as wide-ranging as the challenges and barriers faced in illiteracy today. Innovative solutions included a new app that would cut the cost of language learning to under $10 per person, inclusive technology for individuals with disabilities, a personalized literacy platform, and new approaches to illiteracy in Brazil’s impoverished communities.

The project garnered funding of more than $70 million and reached more than 10 million people around the world. Planning for a new accelerator is already in the works.

In the second phase, due to be launched this month, 13 companies will be paired with mentors from companies and organizations familiar with international development, such as the Aga Kahn Foundation, World Bank and Google X.

America’s Promise: Higher graduation rates

But the Project Literacy Lab is only one way the company networks with other businesses to address educational challenges, said Niyogi.

Recently, Pearson has partnered with America’s Promise Alliance, a network of national, state, community organizations and individuals dedicated to creating better educational opportunities in the U.S. In this case, the goal was to find solutions for the economic and social issues that kept kids from graduating from U.S. high schools. The educational publisher provided funding for the project and America’s Promise collaborated with experts to find the data and the answers.

“We partnered with America’s Promise to do two things,” Niyogi explained. The first was “to create a series of seed grants for very particular states to scale up innovative practices.” She said America’s Promise had “done great local work and they had a terrific fully focused national alliance.” Where they needed assistance was in expanding their efforts in particular states that could benefit from their expertise.

The second goal was to a national learning community in which public and private educational institutions could network.

This two-year commitment not only strengthened programs and alliances at America’s Promise, but helped leveraged partners for Pearson. Such a tactic was something that the company has learned from more than a century of work in the education field, has has proven to become critical in breaking down the barriers of illiteracy, both at home and across the globe.

Advancing literacy in India

In 2012, Pearson launched its ambitious Affordable Learning Fund (PALF) to help develop economically attainable models for education in the developing world. It partnered with Avanti Learning Centers, a college test preparatory company in Mumbai, India with a mission of improving educational accessibility of low-income students.

But the challenge would be a tough one. As both WLF and the United Nations Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) have documented, the road to functional literacy starts at a very young age with exposure not only to books and increasingly complex reading assignments, but technology as well.

“Employees in today’s workforce are expected to create, edit and read numerous documents on a computer,” WLF points out. And since “[the] more literate an individual, the more likely they are to be in a job role that requires the use of a computer,” ensuring that college applicants have these skills increases their chances of gaining an upper-level education as well — a tall challenge for aspiring college applicants in India’s low-income rural communities.

Rural high school students in India are seven times less likely to get into college or university than urban students. Researchers found it wasn’t the just economic challenges of attending school that kept rural, working kids from going on to college, it was a vacuum of qualified teachers in rural India. Lowering that rural-to-urban ratio, and doing so affordably, was Avanti’s goal.

Approach, said Niyogi, was a large component of their success. “Thinking globally, but acting locally” allowed Avanti to target a diverse employment base and tailor the education to fit the needs of the local populace. It developed a blended curriculum that used both home and classroom study. It also engineered a peer-to-pear training program that would help increase the number of teachers in the field, lessening one of the key barriers to education in rural India.

Since that time, Avanti and Pearson have gone on to pioneer other programs that have helped make it easier for students in India to reach and pass college exams. Success stories include one student who, with PALF and Avanti’s support, went on to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Reducing accessibility barriers inspires learning

Building global accessibility to education also means exploring new tools, and as the National Science Foundation recently reported, new advancements in educational technology is making it possible for people with disabilities to attain the skills they need to go on to university. For one student, those technological advancements not only gave her the ability to complete her lessons more easily, but gave her a whole new educational passion.

In 2015 Pearson sent a group of experts to Texas to speak with visually impaired students about the challenges they faced while learning math. They learned that oftentimes the true barrier was communication. In one student’s case, completing the math problems wasn’t the challenge. It was finding an easy way to communicate about assignments with her teachers, who often didn’t know Braille.

With the students’ assistance, the team designed an Accessible Education Editor, software and hardware that would do the translation to and from Braille and English automatically. It was a hallmark for Pearson, and an inspiration for the student, who told the developers that the process simplified her homework to such a degree that she found she actually liked studying math.

“Accessible design is just good design,” Niyogi said.

Niyogi added that the lesson that Pearson has learned over the years from developing projects like the Accessible Education Editor is diligence. “We evaluate everything we do [as to] whether or not it advances our mission to be brave, creative and advance people’s goals.” And it’s that deep analytical approach and it ability to harness the benefits of unique partnerships, she said, that is key to Pearson’s success in education.

