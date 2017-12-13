A Year in CSR: The Top 10 Trends of 2017

By Alison DaSilva, Executive Vice President, Cone Communications

As we look back on the past 365 days, there’s no denying we live in tumultuous times. 2017 was rife with political and social divide, unrelenting extreme weather and disasters, unconscionable violence and global strife in many forms. To most, the outlook may be bleak.

Our research confirmed a growing sense of unease. Conducted in early 2017, we found that 67 percent of Americans believe progress on social and environmental issues will be slowed in the absence of government regulation.

But rather than a negative, we believe this presents not only a major opportunity, but also a mandate for companies. In fact, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of Americans are hopeful business will take the lead to drive critical social and environmental change. In the past year, we’ve seen companies take this challenge and run – with compelling campaigns standing up for social justice issues, companies tackling disaster relief in new and effective ways and organizations sparking conversations on sometimes uncomfortable topics. We believe we will look back at 2017 not as the year of inaction, but the moment business took the plunge – going all in on comprehensive and compelling corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

As the year draws to a close, Cone Communications, evaluated a year’s worth of CSR trends to bring you the top 10 trends of 2017:

As we enter 2018, we look forward to seeing more companies go all-in on CSR – leading with values while proving the business case for addressing critical issues.

*Cone client

As co-lead of Cone’s CSR group, Alison helps organizations create breakthrough initiatives that deliver a business, brand and societal return. During her 19 year tenure, she has also conducted over 40+ research studies exploring the attitudes and behaviors of global consumers and employees towards corporate involvement with social issues and responsible business practices. With this in her arsenal and the learnings gleaned from years of program development, Alison collaborates with account teams to keep clients at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.

Image credit: Cone Communications