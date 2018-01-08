Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last fall the Peoples’ Republic of China sent the U.S. recycling marketplace on its ear, by announcing a phased-in ban on scrap imports. The new policy is part of China’s strategy to reduce industrial pollution within its borders. Unfortunately, U.S. recyclers have relied heavily on China to take their mixed materials. With that door closed, recycling programs in cities across the U.S. could grind to a halt.

As with many challenges, though, the recycling ban has created new opportunities. Boise, Idaho, illustrates one resourceful approach that enables its curbside recycling program not only to continue, but to expand.

More, not less, plastic recycling

China’s new policy is expected to have an especially severe impact on plastics, compared to metals and other more valuable scrap. And, Boise has relied primarily on China to take its scrap, including plastics and other recyclables.

Last week the city announced its solution: a new arrangement with Renewlogy (formerly PK Clean), a Salt Lake City company that has developed proprietary technology to convert plastic into diesel fuel.

Instead of putting a crimp into Boise’s curbside recycling program, the new arrangement will expand the kinds of plastic residents can recycle.

Previously the program only covered bottles and other items in plastics in recycling categories 1 and 2. The new program expands to categories 3 through 7, which generally includes plastic films, bags and foams.

City officials also state that at least for now, residents will not see any impact on their recycling or utility bills.

Boise has friends in many places

Aside from the big assist from Renewology, Boise is benefiting from corporate America’s interest in sustainability.

Under the new recycling program, residents will continue using the same receptacles for recycling plastics 1 and 2. For plastics 3 through 7, residents will commingle those items in Hefty EnergyBags provided by the city without charge.

EnergyBag launched in 2014 as an initiative of Dow Packaging and Specialty Products. In partnership with the Keep America Beautiful organization, EnergyBag gets consumers to collect hard-to-recycle plastics such as chip bags and candy wrappers. It also enables Dow to put its branding on local recycling programs, while helping the company attain its 2025 sustainability goals.

Dow and Keep America Beautiful introduced a grant program for EnergyBag last summer, and Boise is one of the two inaugural recipients. Cobb County, Georgia is the other.

The two awardees each get $50,000 to establish EnergyBag recycling programs, with additional guidance and support from Dow. The decision to go with plastics-to-diesel is part of the grant program.

Boise officials also credit the company Happy Family Brands with alerting it to the funding opportunity and partnering in the application.