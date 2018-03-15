Children and Their Families in Hospitals to Get $100 Million Boost from the Walt Disney Company

By John Howell

Hospitalized children are a social “issue” that deservedly gets support from many companies and non-profits. The stress of a seriously ill child causes major strains on families beyond the major medical issues. The hours spent in medical in institutions become the entire center of life for those involved, displacing home and workplace as the arena in which everyday living is experienced. Relieving that stress has become a focus of attention from The Walt Disney Company, and now, the company is making its concern concrete by contributing a turbocharged level of aid. Disney has just announced a $100 million, five-year plan to “reinvent the patient and family experience” in children’s hospitals around the world.

Leveraging its renowned “Imagineers”—the global experts in theme park and family entertainment design—the company will develop an array of distinctly “Disney” elements for children’s hospitals. Drawing on decades of creativity, Imagineers will use the company’s iconic characters and stories to create many different touch points and experiences. Disney is working with a panel of medical experts, including doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, parents and child life professionals from around the world, to advise on the best ways to help hospitals create a more personalized and comforting experience for patients and families.

The first hospital to partner in this comprehensive approach is Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. As the largest children’s hospital in the United States, and one recognized as a national leader in pediatric health, Texas Children’s will add its experience and insights in collaboration with Disney on these and other new experiences.

“Using the powerful combination of our beloved characters and legendary creativity, we’re planning to transform the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “creating a personalized and engaging atmosphere that will inspire young patients and ease the stress of a hospital stay.”

Photo: Texas Children’s Hospital

Originally published on 3BL Media.