Companies Amp Up Support for March For Our Lives

By Alison DaSilva, Executive Vice President, Cone Communications

Just over a month ago, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were thrust into a national debate and catalyzed national media events and walk outs in schools across the country to rally for gun control and school safety measures. This weekend, their efforts will culminate in “March for Our Lives” on Saturday, March 24. The demonstration will bring together students, teachers, parents and allies who are demanding action on gun control. As the discussion continues, companies are increasingly more comfortable standing up for and speaking out on hot button issues that have dominated the news over the last year.

Americans are looking to businesses to take the lead and address issues outside their transactional footprint – and they are willing to buy and boycott based on those corporate values. Now, in the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting, gun control is taking center stage. The culmination of student activism and the hyper-awareness of social justice issues spurred by 2017 has catalyzed a new movement, pressuring companies to cut ties with the NRA and for consumers to boycott those companies who refuse to take a stand. The call for action is impossible to ignore and brands are responding with a range of actions:

Dozens of brands including Delta, United, MetLife, First National Bank of Omaha, Symantec, Avis Budget Group, Hertz and Enterprise Holdings took to social media to announce they will be discontinuing their discounts for NRA members. Many cited “customer feedback” as the main cause for distancing themselves from the organization. Changing Gun Purchasing Policies: Walmart (the largest seller of guns in the country), Dick’s Sporting Goods, L.L.Bean* and Kroger announced they will no longer sell guns and high-capacity magazines to anyone under the age of 21. In addition to the policy changes, Dick’s said it will no longer sell assault-style rifles in its stores. Walmart had made that decision back in 2015, but has extended the ban to items resembling assault-style rifles, including toys guns and air rifles.

While nearly two-thirds of Americans expect companies to stand up for gun control, organizations must to be thoughtful about if and how to respond. Companies need permission to engage in an authentic way and must consider the impact of their actions on the business and all relevant stakeholders. By reflecting on their heritage, business policies, employees, consumers and other stakeholders, companies can diagnose which actions align best with the brand’s business practices and values – inspiring the most thoughtful and authentic responses to hot button issues. And it’s important to remember, not every company can or should go head-to-head with the NRA, but there is a spectrum of ways to engage to make a difference in a way that is authentic and meaningful.

This new group of passionate, empowered, well-articulated students has already made strides in rallying allies around stricter gun laws. As the discussion continues with “March for Our Lives” all eyes are on this powerful group to see if they can further influence companies and politicians to take a stand on the future of gun control.

* Cone client

Image credit: March For Our Lives Facebook page