New GRI Service to Improve CSR Report Quality

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Global Reporting Institute

The ​Global Reporting Institute has recently launched a service that fills a much-needed gap in the market. The new Disclosure Review Service provides companies with feedback to help improve the quality of sustainability. It is designed to help organizations improve the content of their report by reviewing specific disclosures and determine whether the organization has responded to the information requests from the requirements outlined in the GRI Standards.

The Disclosure Review Service covers a selection of 10 disclosures, strategically selected to address an organization’s approach towards stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment, thus aiming to improve the overall quality of the report. More disclosures will be added later this year, extending the service to include management approach disclosures.

Organizations that successfully complete the service will receive an organizational mark, with an accompanying statement, to be used in their report.

What does the Disclosure Review Service involve?

GRI reviews an organization’s draft report, either in accordance with or referencing the GRI Standards, and assesses what the organization has reported on the select disclosures from GRI 102: General Disclosures.

Based on this assessment, GRI will provide detailed feedback that guides the client to better respond to the information requests set out in the GRI Standards. A final feedback report, focusing on the application of the GRI Materiality and Stakeholder Inclusiveness Principles, will help the organization prepare for future reporting cycles.

It takes an estimated four to eight weeks to complete the review.

“Improving the quality of sustainability reporting is one of GRI’s key focus areas,” explains Shivani Rajpal, Head of Services at GRI. “The improvements that organizations will be able to make by using GRI’s new Disclosure Review Service will increase the transparency needed to build a better world.”

Article and photo originally published on 3BL Media.