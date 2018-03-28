Pfizer Releases 2017 Annual Review

At Pfizer, we believe there is a science to everything, from research and development, to manufacturing, to patient access and philanthropy. This year’s integrated Annual Review uses the lens of our colleagues to illustrate how The Power of Science drives our strategies for addressing the needs of patients.

Highlights of Pfizer’s 2017 achievements include:

Received approval of 10 products and advanced 43 pipeline assets.

The Pfizer Foundation 1 donated $2.75 million in cash grants globally to disaster relief and response. Additionally, 2,200 generators were provided to Pfizer colleagues in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Launched Healthy Communities, a collaboration with the international non-profit organization Population Services International, to help improve the diagnosis and treatment of hypertension in Myanmar and Vietnam.

Expanded access to essential cancer treatments in sub-Saharan Africa through a partnership with the American Cancer Society and the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Through this agreement, Pfizer helped broaden access to 11 essential cancer treatments in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Helped to provide more than 250,000 patients receive 1.8 million Pfizer prescriptions for free or at a savings through Pfizer RxPathways.® 2

Collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation to help broaden access to Pfizer’s long-acting injectable contraceptive for women most in need in some of the world’s poorest countries. By the end of 2017, more than 16 million doses were shipped to 23 countries in the developing world, potentially reaching more than 4 million women – up from an estimated 1.5 million women at the end of 2016.

Exceeded 700 million donated doses of an antibiotic used to treat trachoma since the donation program started in 1998.

Worked to reduce carbon emissions, increase water efficiency and minimize waste.

Learn more about how The Power of Science is helping all individuals everywhere live healthier lives: www.pfizer.com/annual.

1. The Pfizer Foundation is a charitable organization established by Pfizer Inc. It is a separate legal entity from Pfizer Inc. with distinct legal restrictions.

2. Data on file. Pfizer Inc., New York, NY.