By 3P Editors

Nine CR professionals have contributed to CSR 2020: Experts Look Ahead, an ebook that “examines not only all the ways in which CSR has been evolving, but what companies will need to do in the next few years as expectations continue to increase.”

As marketers and CSR professionals know, today’s consumers are “demanding that companies step up to fulfill social contracts, employees want to work for companies that give back, and even large institutional investors are now demanding that companies demonstrate social impact,” as Blackbaud, the ebook’s organizer, puts it.

The report’s introduction quotes the oft-cited statistic, that “two-thirds of CEOs agree that companies—not the government or NGOs–will lead progress toward long-term societal improvement.” This is new territory for business, which has expertise in the strategy department but not so much in the social policy area. The report looks at how companies have navigated these uncharted waters, and what plans are being made for the future, based on recent experience.

CSR 2020: Experts Look Ahead collates insights from thought leaders on topics such as employee engagement, human social responsibility, shared value, impact measurement, the SDGs, and more. Chapters headings give a good sense of the range of views: “Why Business Should be a Force for Good in Society,” “Why “Human” Must Replace “Corporate,” and “The Future of Cause is . . . Embedded.” Among the contributors enlisted by Blackbaud are Daryl Brewster, CEO CECP; Justin Bakule, Executive Director, Shared Value Initiative; David Hessekiel, President & Founder, Cause Marketing Forum; and Blackbaud’s own Michelle DiSabato, Lead Impact Advisor.

CSR 2020: Experts Look Ahead is an idea-packed white paper that serves as a detailed conceptual map for the CSR of the future. Read it and think. Download this free ebook here.

Photo: Blackbaud