RepRisk’s Database Now Includes ESG Data on 25,000 Projects

RepRisk, a research and business intelligence provider, has announced a major expansion in its coverage, based on its issues- and event-driven research process.

“In addition to over 100,000 public and private companies, our platform now also includes over 25,000 projects,” says Nicole Streuli-Fuerst, Executive VP Operations and Research at RepRisk.

The firm uses Ai and human analysis to focus on companies and projects exposed to risk through environmental, social, and governance issues. As part of its new research, RepRisk says that projects such as mines, pipelines, factories, and chemical plants can bear significant ESG risks.

Adds Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive VP Sales and Marketing: “Being able to access information on infrastructure projects is particularly important to our clients in the banking and insurance industries. Furthermore, corporates use RepRisk data to evaluate ESG risks in their supply chain. With the help of our data, which spans all countries and sectors, clients can assess overall project portfolio risks.”

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons