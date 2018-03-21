Unilever Slams the Door on Social Media Hate Speech and “Fake News”

Last month Unilever issued a strong warning that it will take action against social media platforms that foster hate, and now the company has just followed through with a new pledge to help consumers pivot away from “fake news and toxic online content.” Although the new announcement may seem like an incremental step, it is actually an extraordinary move in the context of recent news. Unilever is treading on extremely fraught territory here — namely, the international security threat posed by Russia’s use of social media to interfere with the 2016 US presidential election.

In other words, Unilever just challenged a global superpower over control of the facts, taking corporate social responsibility into entirely new territory.

Why Russia matters: social media and troll farms

To be clear, toxic online content goes far beyond activities traced to Russian “troll farms.” However, the troll farms — specifically, Russia’s Internet Research Agency — complement other known Russian strategies for manipulating public opinion. Interference with the 2016 US elections is a stark demonstration that online social media platforms can impact events in real life, even to the extent of undermining national democratic norms.

US security professionals have reached a consensus on Russian interference in the 2016 elections, though US President Trump has been reluctant to accept those findings, take action to prevent additional malfeasance or articulate any precautions to the public.

Recent events may have forced the President’s hand, at least partially. An international crisis is brewing over the poisoning of former Russian official Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, which British officials have linked to Russian operatives. Late last week word also broke that another Russian ex patriot was murdered at his London home.

In the latest development, last week the US joined with Britain, Germany and France in a statement condemning the poisoning and linking it to official Russian policy. The statement noted that the poison marks the “first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the second world war.” President Trump also affirmed the finding in remarks to the press.

Australia has also weighed in, raising the possibility that other British allies will take action.

In an indication that Trump is still reluctant to apply the full force of US policy against Russia, though, late last Friday night US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired longtime Russia investigator and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The firing appeared calculated to undermine public trust in the FBI and was celebrated by Trump via Twitter as a “great day for Democracy.”

In other late breaking news related to Russia and the 2016 elections, last Friday Facebook announced that it was suspending the Russia-linked Trump campaign consultant Cambridge Analytica for breaking its rules on data sharing.

And, into this swirl of events steps Unilever.

Unilever steps in where White House fears to tread

Unilever’s new policy on hate speech was articulated by CMO Keith Weed in a keynote speech last week at the Interactive Advertising Bureau Annual Leadership Meeting in Palm Desert, California. The theme of the annual gathering was “How to Build a 21st Century Brand.”

Excerpts from the speech appear in a March 12 Unilever press release under the heading, “Keith Weed demanded the industry work together to improve transparency and rebuild consumer trust in an era of fake news and toxic online content.”

In the speech, Weed reminds his audience that the tech world is already experiencing a backlash against hate speech, and he calls for the industry to “collectively rebuild trust back in our systems and our society.”

As Weed sees it, social media has already lost ground to more traditional news sources: